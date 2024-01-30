Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

C opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

