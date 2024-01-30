Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

Featured Stories

