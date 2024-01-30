Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

