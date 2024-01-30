Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

