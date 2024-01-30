Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $858.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.01 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $850.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

