Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.