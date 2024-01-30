Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

