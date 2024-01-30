Colliers International Group Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total transaction of C$2,564,481.60. In other Colliers International Group news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$352,002.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total value of C$2,564,481.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $6,728,388.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

