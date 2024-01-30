Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of COLB opened at $20.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

