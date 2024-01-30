Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

PIPR opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

