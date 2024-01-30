Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

