Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of AudioCodes worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 19.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $8,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 865.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 508,180 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.