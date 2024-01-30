CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

