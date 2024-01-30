Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CFLT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

