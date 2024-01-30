Contrasting Bone Biologics (BBLG) & Its Competitors

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -77.84% -76.38% -16.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.07 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.33 billion $122.62 million 29.91

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bone Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 377 1143 2355 95 2.55

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Bone Biologics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bone Biologics competitors beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

