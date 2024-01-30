Contrasting DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 0.97% 22.27% 7.57% DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 1.07 $693.00 million $1.04 107.22 DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Leidos and DHC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than DHC Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leidos and DHC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 3 8 0 2.73 DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $114.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Summary

Leidos beats DHC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

