Contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $140,000.00 367.94 -$17.59 million ($1.81) -2.20 KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.91 million ($3.06) -4.68

Profitability

Gain Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gain Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics N/A -169.46% -114.26% KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.13% -58.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gain Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.86%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. Its lead product candidate includes GT-02287, for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include sebetralstat, which is initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial as a potential oral, on-demand therapy for HAE attacks; and Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor program which is in preclinical stage targets an enzyme in HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

