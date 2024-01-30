Contrasting Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 5.83 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yield10 Bioscience.

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,498.17%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Yield10 Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

