Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

