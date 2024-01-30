Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,497,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

