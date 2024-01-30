Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.