Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

