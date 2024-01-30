Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $267.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.08.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

