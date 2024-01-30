Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $103,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

