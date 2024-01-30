Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

