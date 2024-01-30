Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

