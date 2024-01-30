Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,991,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,222,000 after buying an additional 812,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,885 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

