Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,604 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

ARCC stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.