Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

TXN opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

