Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

