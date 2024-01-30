Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

