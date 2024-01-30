Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.