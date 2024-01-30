Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

