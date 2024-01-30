Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,391,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

