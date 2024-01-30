Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

