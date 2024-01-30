Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ET opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

