Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.