Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

