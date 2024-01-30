Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,665,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 525,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.92 and a 200-day moving average of 10.65. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 11.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

