Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

