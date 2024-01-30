Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.