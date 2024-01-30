Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Kellanova worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.