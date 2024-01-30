Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

