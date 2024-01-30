Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

