Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $546,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

