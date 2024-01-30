Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

