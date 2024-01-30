Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $652.88 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.13 and its 200-day moving average is $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

