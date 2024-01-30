Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $373.43 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.98.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,227 shares of company stock valued at $11,263,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.