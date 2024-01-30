Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 403.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.