Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77,582 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCO stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

